Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shutts & Bowen on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Unum Life Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over disability benefits, was filed by attorney Eric W. Ludwig on behalf of the estate of Charlene R. Brandl. The case is 6:23-cv-00753, Brandl v. Unum Life Insurance Co. of America.

Insurance

April 25, 2023, 5:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Thomas W. Brandl, as personal representative of Charlene R. Brandl, deceased,

defendants

Unum Life Insurance Company of America

defendant counsels

Shutts & Bowen

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations