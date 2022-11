New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Procter & Gamble was slapped with a consumer class action Saturday in New York Western District Court over the labeling of its Vicks VapoCool brand honey lemon chill menthol lozenges. The complaint, brought by Sheehan & Associates, contends that there are no demulcent or lemon ingredients contained within the product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00914, Thomas v. The Procter & Gamble Company.