Who Got The Work

Seyfarth Shaw partner Alex S. Drummond has entered an appearance for Hertz Corp. d/b/a Hertz Rental Car in a pending gender- and pregnancy-based employment discrimination lawsuit. The action, which also pursues disability discrimination claims, was filed on July 19 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of a customer service representative. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown, is 1:24-cv-03177, Thomas v. The Hertz Corporation.

Automotive

September 02, 2024, 12:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Mary Thomas

Plaintiffs

Barrett & Farahany

Defendants

The Hertz Corporation

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination