Who Got The Work

Maynard Nexsen shareholders Grace Robinson Murphy, William B. Wahlheim Jr. and associate Elizabeth Pilcher have entered appearances for the Guardian Life Ins. Co. of America, a New York-based mutual insurance company, in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, over long-term disability benefits, was filed June 13 in Alabama Middle District Court by the Martin Law Group on behalf of Terry Thomas. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Emily C. Marks, is 3:23-cv-00379, Thomas v. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

July 28, 2023, 8:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Terry Thomas

Plaintiffs

Martin Law

defendants

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

defendant counsels

Maynard, Cooper & Gale

Maynard Nexsen, P. C.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations