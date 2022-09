Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Thursday removed a wrongful arrest lawsuit against the City of Vicksburg, Mississippi, to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney E. Joseph Warwick Sr. on behalf of Jessie Wayne Thomas. The case is 3:22-cv-00542, Thomas v. City of Vicksburg, Mississippi.

September 22, 2022, 4:10 PM