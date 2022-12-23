Who Got The Work

Freeman, Mathis & Gary partner David A. Cole has entered an appearance for Thai Union North America Inc. d/b/a Chicken of the Sea in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Nov. 8 in Georgia Southern District Court by Pridgen Bassett Law and Sheri Bagheri Law on behalf of Leah Thomas, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after expressing her concerns about Chicken of the Sea's alleged misappropriation of employee contributions intended for the payment of premiums for ERISA-governed plans. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Randal Hall, is 6:22-cv-00079, Thomas v. Thai Union North America, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 23, 2022, 6:56 AM