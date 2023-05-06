New Suit - ADA Violations

Starbucks was sued Friday in Indiana Southern District Court for allegedly botching a customer's order and triggering a severe allergic reaction. The suit, which claims negligence and violations of the ADA, was brought by Edwards Maxson Mago & Macaulay on behalf of Susan Thomas. According to the suit, the plaintiff's iced caramel macchiato was incorrectly made with soy milk, causing her to suffer anaphylaxis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00779, Thomas v. Starbucks Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 06, 2023, 11:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Susan Thomas

Plaintiffs

Edwards Maxon Mago & Macaulay, LLP

defendants

Starbucks Corporation

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA