Who Got The Work

Sheppard Mullin partner John P. Stigi III has entered an appearance for Silvergate Capital and its CEO and CFO in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Jan. 10 in California Southern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, arises from a recent article declaring that Silvergate's account holders allegedly transferred over $425 million to South American money launderers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo, is 3:23-cv-00043, Thomas v. Silvergate Capital Corporation et al.

Cryptocurrency

January 18, 2023, 7:05 AM