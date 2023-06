Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cruser Mitchell & Sanchez on Friday removed a lawsuit against Shipt, the app-based delivery company owned by Target, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Simon & Simon on behalf of Ladia Thomas. The case is 2:23-cv-02322, Thomas v. Shipt, Inc.

Gig Economy

June 16, 2023, 5:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Ladia Thomas

defendants

Shipt, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cruser Mitchell

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision