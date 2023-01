Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against American Airlines Inc., a Delaware corporation d/b/a American Airlines and Republic Airways Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged injuries related to air travel, was filed by Podhurst Orseck PA on behalf of Kenneth Thomas. The case is 1:23-cv-20020, Thomas v. Republic Airways, Inc. et al.

Florida

January 04, 2023, 7:34 AM