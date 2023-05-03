Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sullivan & Cromwell and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against health care technology company Koninklijke Philips and other defendants to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Behrend Law Group on behalf of Shawne Thomas, who asserts that her late husband Rodney Thomas developed nasopharyngeal cancer and died due to his use of the defendants’ continuous positive airway pressure device. The case is 2:23-cv-00736, Thomas v. Philips Rs North America LLC et al.

Health Care

May 03, 2023, 10:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Shawne Thomas

Plaintiffs

Behrend Law Group LLC

defendants

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Philips North America LLC

Philips Rs North America LLC

defendant counsels

Sullivan & Cromwell

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims