Attorneys at Sullivan & Cromwell and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against health care technology company Koninklijke Philips and other defendants to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Behrend Law Group on behalf of Shawne Thomas, who asserts that her late husband Rodney Thomas developed nasopharyngeal cancer and died due to his use of the defendants’ continuous positive airway pressure device. The case is 2:23-cv-00736, Thomas v. Philips Rs North America LLC et al.
Health Care
May 03, 2023, 10:30 AM