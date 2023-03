New Suit - ERISA

Performance Food Group and other defendants were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court. The lawsuit, for claims under a short-term disability plan, was filed by the Bushorn Firm on behalf of Donald Thomas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00165, Thomas v. Performance Food Group, Inc. et al.

March 22, 2023, 6:36 PM

Donald Thomas

The Bushorn Firm, LLC

Performance Food Group, Inc.

Performance Food Group, Inc. Short-Term Disability Plan

Sedgwick Claim Management Services, Inc

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations