Who Got The Work

Gabriela Barake of Jackson Walker has entered an appearance for engineering consulting firm SynchroGrid Inc., formerly known as SynchroGrid Ltd., and Jinsop Perez in a pending employment and trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed April 28 in Texas Southern District Court by Sbaiti & Company on behalf of Nathan Thomas, derivatively on behalf of Synchrosoft LLC. The suit accuses Perez of freezing out Thomas from the SynchroGrid company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison, is 4:23-cv-01580, Thomas v. Perez et al.

Energy

June 12, 2023, 8:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Nathan Thomas

Plaintiffs

Sbaiti & Company, PLLC

Sbaiti And Company PLLC

defendants

jinsop Perez

Jinsop Perez

SynchroGrid, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Walker

nature of claim: 890/