Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Marathon Petroleum to California Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by Venardi Zurada LLP on behalf of a non-binary employee who contends they were subject to workplace discrimination and harassment on the basis of gender, sexual orientation and disability. The case is 3:23-cv-00828, Thomas v. Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Energy

February 23, 2023, 7:59 PM