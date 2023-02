New Suit - Employment

Lowe's and other defendants were slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action was filed by Robinius Espinosa & Wietzel on behalf of a deaf and disabled employee alleging sexual harassment, sexual assault, battery and retaliation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00157, Thomas v. Lowes Companies, Inc et al.