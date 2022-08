New Suit

Burger King and JBS Holdings LLC were sued Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The court action was filed by Parker Hanski LLC on behalf of a wheelchair user who contends that he was unable to access the upper level and bathroom of a Main St. Queens, New York-based franchise. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05001, Thomas v. JBS Holdings, LLC et al.