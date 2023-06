New Suit - Employment

JBS, a Brazilian meat processing company, and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed pro se by a plaintiff claiming racial bias. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00861, Thomas v. JBS et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 28, 2023, 3:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Miko Thomas

defendants

JBS

Bryan Cayabyab

Jerrod Menger

Matt Dragosh

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination