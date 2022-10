Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Robins Kaplan on Friday removed a bad faith insurance lawsuit against Indian Harbor Insurance Company to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, which seeks payment for losses caused by hail, was filed by Huggins Law Firm on behalf of Brian Thomas. The case is 2:22-cv-00208, Thomas v. Indian Harbor Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 15, 2022, 9:59 AM