New Suit - Employment Class Action

Honeywell International was hit with a wage-and-hour class action Saturday in Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by the Fradin Law Office and Simon Law, contends that the defendant failed to pay employees for time spent performing mandatory COVID-19 screening procedures. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00245, Thomas v. Honeywell International, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 01, 2023, 9:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Dasani Thomas

Plaintiffs

Fradin Law Office

defendants

Honeywell International, Inc.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations