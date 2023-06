Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Taft, Steittinius & Hollister on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Frontier Airlines to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, over facial injury claims related to alleged fumes/smoke on an airplane during travel, was filed by Robert A. Canner PC on behalf of Jessica Thomas. The case is 2:23-cv-11304, Thomas v. Frontier Airlines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 01, 2023, 11:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Jessica Thomas

defendants

Frontier Airlines, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel