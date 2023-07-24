Who Got The Work

Craig L. Rokuson of Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry has entered an appearance for First Union Street Realty and Oh Bagels Cafe Inc. in a pending lawsuit alleging violations of the ADA. The action, which centers on physical access barriers, was filed June 7 in New York Eastern District Court by Parker Hanski LLC on behalf of Terrell Thomas. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly, is 1:23-cv-04213, Thomas v. First Union Street Realty Corporation et al.

New York

July 24, 2023, 4:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Terrell Thomas

Plaintiffs

Parker Hanski LLC

defendants

First Union Street Realty Corporation

Oh Bagels Cafe Inc.

defendant counsels

Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA