New Suit - Employment

Exxon Mobil and Bechtel Corp. were sued Thursday in Texas Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Cochran Firm on behalf of an electrician who claims he faced retaliation after reporting incidents of racially motivated vandalism of his work area. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02199, Thomas v. Exxon Mobile Corporation et al.

Energy

June 15, 2023, 1:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Demico Thomas

Plaintiffs

Nachawati Law Group

defendants

Bechtel Corporation

Exxon Mobile Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination