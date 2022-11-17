Who Got The Work

Robert R. Niccolini of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Tommy L. Berrios in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination based on race and national origin. The suit was filed Oct. 3 in District of Columbia District Court by Kalbian Hagerty LLP on behalf of Atrelle Thomas. The suit also names Crown Building Maintenance as a defendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, is 1:22-cv-02980, Thomas v. Crown Building Maintenance Co. et al.

Construction & Engineering

November 17, 2022, 10:40 AM