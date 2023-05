Who Got The Work

Craig W. West of Foulston Siefkin has entered an appearance for Egypt Colvin in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The action was filed March 31 in Kansas District Court by the Montee Law Firm on behalf of Amanda Thomas. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree, is 2:23-cv-02145, Thomas v. Colvin.

Kansas

May 15, 2023, 7:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Amanda Thomas

Plaintiffs

Montee Law Firm, Pc -- St. Joe

defendants

Egypt Colvin

defendant counsels

Foulston Siefkin

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision