Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Manning & Kass Ellrod Ramirez Trester on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Fresno and Detective Brad Oliver to California Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Reich Law Firm on behalf of George Thomas, accuses the defendants of stealing property from the plaintiff during the execution of an arrest warrant. The case is 1:22-cv-01513, Thomas v. City of Fresno et al.

Government

November 22, 2022, 8:35 PM