Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, has turned to attorneys David Horr and Lourdes Cardelle of Horr Novak & Skipp to fight a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel. The suit was filed March 10 in Florida Southern District Court by Gordon & Partners on behalf of Randi Thomas. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II, is 1:23-cv-20969, Thomas v. Carnival Corporation.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
April 24, 2023, 6:56 AM