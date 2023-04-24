Who Got The Work

Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, has turned to attorneys David Horr and Lourdes Cardelle of Horr Novak & Skipp to fight a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel. The suit was filed March 10 in Florida Southern District Court by Gordon & Partners on behalf of Randi Thomas. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II, is 1:23-cv-20969, Thomas v. Carnival Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 24, 2023, 6:56 AM

Randi Thomas

Randi Thomas, individually and as parent of A.T., a minor

Gordon & Doner, P.A.

Carnival Corporation

Carnival Corporation, d/b/a Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.

Horr Novak & Skipp, P.A.

Lourdes Maria Cardelle

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel