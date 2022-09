New Suit - Employment

Canon, the Japanese camera maker, was sued Friday in Ohio Northern District Court. The court action, over alleged age- and disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Widman & Franklin on behalf of John Thomas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01749, Thomas v. Canon U.S.A., Inc.

September 30, 2022, 6:11 PM