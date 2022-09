Who Got The Work

BNSF Railway has retained attorney Chad M. Knight of Knight Nicastro MacKay to defend a pending asbestos-related wrongful death lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 1 in Colorado District Court by Bern Cappelli LLC on behalf of the Estate of Ronald G. Johnson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina Y. Wang, is 1:22-cv-01902, Thomas v. BNSF Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

September 15, 2022, 7:05 AM