FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, has turned to attorneys Gregory P. Gilmer and Kristyn Wong of Klein Thomas Lee & Fresard to defend a pending breach-of-contract class action. The complaint, filed May 31 in California Central District Court by the Law Offices of Todd Friedman, accuses the defendant of manufacturing certain vehicles, including 2021 Jeep Wranglers, with defective batteries and failing to disclose the defects to the public or issue recalls. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong, is 2:24-cv-04570, Thomas Teger v. FCA US LLC.
Automotive
July 15, 2024, 10:15 AM