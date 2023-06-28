New Suit - Securities

Abbott Laboratories was named as a nominal defendant in a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court in connection with the company's failure to monitor the production and safety of the Similac brand powdered infant formula at its Sturgis, Michigan facility. The complaint, brought by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein on behalf of the Comptroller of the State of New York and other defendants, accuses Abbott’s current and former officers and directors of breaching their fiduciary duties of oversight by passively asserting control over and failing to act on known sanitation problems at the Sturgis facility. The suit is also backed by the Law Offices of Kenneth N. Flaxman. The case is 1:23-cv-04142, Thomas P. DiNapoli, Comptroller of the State of New York, as Administrative Head of the New York State and Local Retirement System, and as Trustee of the New York State Common Retirement Fund v. Ford et al.

Health Care

June 28, 2023, 7:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Thomas P. DiNapoli, Comptroller of the State of New York, as Administrative Head of the New York State and Local Retirement System, and as Trustee of the New York State Common Retirement Fund

Plaintiffs

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

Kenneth N. Flaxman P.C.

defendants

Christopher J. Calamari

Claire Babineaux-Fontenot

Daniel J. Starks

Daniel Salvadori

Darren W. McDew

Edward M. Liddy

Glenn F. Tilton

J. Scott House

John G. Stratton

Joseph Manning

Lori J. Randall

Michael F. Roman

Michelle A. Kumbier

Miles D. White

Nancy McKinstry

Paola Gonzalez

Phebe N. Novakovic

Robert B. Ford

Robert E. Funck, Jr.

Robert J. Alpern

Roxanne S. Austin

Sally E. Blount

Samuel C. Scott III

William A. Obsorn

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims