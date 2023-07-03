Who Got The Work

W. Davis Frye and George C. 'Clay' Gunn IV of Butler Snow have stepped in to represent Quince Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and other defendants in a pending medical malpractice and wrongful death lawsuit. The action, filed May 18 in Tennessee Western District Court by the Jehl Law Group on behalf of the Estate of Tonya Smith, alleges that Quince Nursing was negligent in caring for Smith who contracted sepsis and died as a result of an infection in her pressure wounds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman, is 2:23-cv-02319, Thomas, Jr. v. Quince Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC et al.

Health Care

July 03, 2023, 7:03 AM

