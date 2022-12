Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jones Walker on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Hood Container of Louisiana LLC to Louisiana Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Seale & Ross on behalf of Thomas Industrial & Mechanical Constructors LLC, seeks an allegedly overdue balance of over $485,000 for services rendered. The case is 3:22-cv-01002, Thomas Industrial & Mechanical Constructors LLC v. Hood Container of Louisiana, LLC.

Louisiana

December 08, 2022, 4:13 PM