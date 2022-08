Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Rivkin Radler on Friday removed a lawsuit against debt collection agency National Enterprise Systems Inc. to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of Camille Thomas and Mary Roseclaire Thomas. The case is 2:22-cv-04749, Thomas et al v. National Enterprise Systems, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

August 12, 2022, 11:44 AM