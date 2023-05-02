New Suit - Trade Secrets

Plug Power, a supplier of hydrogen fuel cell technology used in electric vehicles, and Joule Processing were slapped with a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by the Vethan Law Firm on behalf of JTurbo Engineering & Technology and its president Jacob Thomas, centers on an undisclosed method developed by Thomas to increase energy efficiency in the liquefaction industry. The complaint accuses the defendants of misappropriating the technology by not compensating the plaintiffs $11.2 million pursuant to four licensing contracts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01615, Thomas et al v. Joule Processing LLC et al.

Automotive

May 02, 2023, 1:26 PM

Plaintiffs

J Turbo Engineering and Technology LLC

Jacob Thomas

The Vethan Law Firm

defendants

Plug Power Inc.

Joule Processing LLC

