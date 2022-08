New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance was slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court. The lawsuit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by attorney Gary F. Franke on behalf of Bartley Thomas and Gayle Thomas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00482, Thomas et al v. Doe et al.

Insurance

August 18, 2022, 5:55 PM