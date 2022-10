New Suit

DoorDash and Stephanie Crawford were sued Friday in Tennessee Western District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court case was brought by Spence Partners on behalf of Stella Thomas and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02691, Thomas et al v. Crawford et al.

Gig Economy

October 07, 2022, 7:07 PM