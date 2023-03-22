New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action Wednesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court against Cleveland Brothers Holdings Inc., a provider of heavy equipment and machinery. The court action, which follows a Nov. 2022 data breach, claims that Cleveland Brothers failed to properly safeguard the personally identifiable information of consumers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00501, Thomas et al v. Cleveland Brothers Holdings, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

March 22, 2023, 12:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Gabrielle Thomas

Randy Thomas

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Cleveland Brothers Holdings, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims