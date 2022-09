New Suit - Class Action

General Motors, Hyundai Motor and other defendants were hit with a product liability class action on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Meyers & Flowers, centers on allegedly defective air bag inflators which were manufactured by ARC Automotive and installed in the co-defendants' vehicles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05067, Thomas et al. v. ARC Automotive Inc. et al.