Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Rokstad Power Inc. to Oregon District Court. The complaint was filed by Pickett Dummigan Weingart on behalf of Tracy L. Thom, who allegedly sustained injuries to his left foot after it was ran over by trailer owned by one of the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00454, Thom et al v. Rokstad Power, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

March 30, 2023, 5:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer J. Thom

Tracy L Thom

Plaintiffs

Pickett Dummigan Mccall LLP

Shangar S. Meman

Pickett Dummigan LLP

Pickett Dummigan Mccall, LLP

defendants

Rokstad Power, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims