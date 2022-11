Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Assurant subsidiary American Security Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a storm, was filed by Kanner & Pintaluga on behalf of James Thoene. The case is 8:22-cv-02726, Thoene v. American Security Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 30, 2022, 12:18 PM