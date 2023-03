Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at FordHarrison on Friday removed a lawsuit against paper company Sylvamo North America LLC to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Halligan Mahoney Williams Smith Fawley & Reagle on behalf of a former welder and mechanic for the defendant who contends that he was wrongfully terminated as a result of disability-based employment discrimination. The case is 3:23-cv-00997, Thivierge v. Sylvamo North America LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 10, 2023, 6:30 PM