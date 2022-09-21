This Would Be a Good Time to Run Out: Sidleys Carter Phillip...

News From Law.com

The Litigation Daily's "Best I've Ever Seen" series discusses appellate arguments with Carter Phillips of Sidley Austin, who has argued more U.S. Supreme Court cases than anyone in private practice. He admits he was nervous during his first SCOTUS argument. "There was a second there where my mind said 'This would be a good time to run out,'" he said. "But somewhere from [argument] number one to number 88, I do think it has become much more of a conversation."

September 21, 2022, 7:30 AM