This Will Take His Life: Rare Trial Kicks Off Over Johnsons ...

A rare trial involving Johnson & Johnson's baby powder began on Wednesday in Oakland, California. Joseph Satterley told jurors his client, who is 24, has terminal mesothelioma after repeated exposure to Johnson & Johnson's baby powder. But Johnson & Johnson attorney Allison Brown questioned the science and facts of the case, particularly the alleged store purchases. A bankruptcy judge allowed the trial despite an automatic stay in the Chapter 11 case of Johnson & Johnson subsidiary's LTL Management.

May 31, 2023, 6:32 PM

