This Texas Lawyer Just Rose to a Prominent Role | Law.com Ra...

Pending the outcome of the impeachment trial of former Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the governor's deputy chief of staff, Angela Colmenero, has been appointed interim attorney general of Texas. Colmenero replaces John Scott, who was appointed short-term attorney general immediately after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Paxton on 20 charges related to alleged securities fraud, disregard of official duty, constitutional bribery and obstruction of justice. In a prepared statement released Monday, Abbott said, "In addition to her time in the Office of the Governor, Angela served under me in the Texas Attorney General's Office and has firsthand experience on how the agency operates.

July 11, 2023, 11:57 AM

