A Miami-Dade lawyer who was bringing suit against two alleged fraudsters might just have received a boost from a federal probe. In a prediction that fraud on Amazon and other online platforms would worsen in 2023, a Miami-Dade attorney says now the U.S. Government has raised a helping hand to thwart "bad actors" who using artificial intelligence. Two California defendants who allegedly misled investors into believing they were buying into a valuable venture that helped automate the fulfillment process on Amazon's e-commerce platform are at it again, according to a Coral Gables attorney Nima Tahmassebi.

AI & Automation

August 25, 2023, 3:31 PM

