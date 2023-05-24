This South Florida Lawyer Fought the US Government—and Won...

News From Law.com

A South Florida attorney went up against the U.S. government this month in hopes of securing a win for his client, severely injured in a Palm Beach County crash by a Homeland Security agent on his way to the airport. And the lawyer won—landing a $3 million judgment in federal court. Trial lawyer Jorge P. Gutierrez Jr. of The Gutierrez Firm brought the Federal Tort Claims Act case against the government over a Homeland Security agent in a government vehicle allegedly speeding in a Jensen Beach neighborhood.

Government

May 24, 2023, 12:29 PM

