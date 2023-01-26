This South Florida-Based Midsize Law Firm Is Expecting Anoth...

News From Law.com

On the heals of changes in Florida's property insurance laws and one of the most impactful storms to hit the state in recent memory, insurance lawyers are starting to get a flow of casework related to claims stemming from Hurricane Ian. Back in December, Florida lawmakers overhauled the state's property insurance system. But Hurricane Ian rocked Florida's west coast months before the changes, and lawyers are now starting to work on the last cycle of hurricane-related litigation under the old rules.

January 26, 2023, 1:29 PM