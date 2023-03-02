This Shouldnt be a Feeding Frenzy Among Sharks: Attorney Say...

News From Law.com

In a feud over attorneys' fee awards stemming from the highly publicized multi-district litigation In re: Equifax Inc. Customer Data Security Breach Litigation Sanford Heisler Sharp has sued co-lead counsel in the Chancery Court of Davidson County, Tennessee for allegedly "grossly-disproportionate allocation" of attorney fee rewards, according to the complaint. Meanwhile, co-lead counsel and DiCello Levitt partner Amy Keller kept on-the record comment short, stating that "the lawsuit seeks fees that were not approved by Judge Thrash." Co-lead counsel has filed a writ with the Northern U.S. District Court of Georgia stating that "from the start of the MDL, this court expressed concern that firms not selected for a leadership position, if unrestrained, would seek compensation that did not benefit the class."

