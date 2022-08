News From Law.com

The switch to hoteling doesn't just entail a philosophical shift away from the tried and tested model of permanently assigned offices for all attorneys. It also requires a technological shift to make it work. Take Northern California midsize firm Farella Braun + Martel, which recently made the decision to eliminate fixed offices when it moves in mid-2023 to a space that's less than one-third the size of its current 125,000 square feet.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

August 16, 2022, 4:48 PM