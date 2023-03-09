This Ruling in an $11.5M Case Could Affect a Sea of Filings ...

News From Law.com

A federal judge shredded a California lender's $11.5 million in claims against a group of physicians, finding missing terms in the alleged agreements made them unenforceable. Chief Judge Barbara Lynn of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas granted summary judgment in Balboa Capital Corp. v. Saghir Transitions MHT for the defendant doctors, ruling Orange County, California-based lender Balboa Capital Corp. consistently left out essential loan terms from the borrowers' loan packages. Balboa Capital financed home healthcare practices offered by the now defunct America's Medical Home Team Inc., making lump sum payments of about $75,000 per practice license. The physicians remotely supervised nurse practitioners making house calls in the physicians' region.

March 09, 2023, 3:41 PM